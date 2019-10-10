I-5 widening brings temporary changes at Thorne Lane on-ramp in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD – As early as the morning of Saturday, Oct. 12, travelers who use the Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 will notice a temporary change in how they merge on to the interstate.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation are widening I-5 between Thorne Lane and Gravelly Lake Drive. In order to tie into the existing shoulder of northbound I-5, the existing right lane that runs between the two interchanges will soon close and become a temporary work zone.

This change means drivers using the Thorne Lane on-ramp will merge into mainline traffic sooner than they are used to. It also means that northbound I-5 between Thorne Lane and Gravelly Lake Drive will temporarily be reduced to three lanes instead of four. The northbound I-5 exit to Gravelly Lake Drive will remain open.

This temporary configuration will be in place for approximately one week. Weather could delay the timing of this work.

Travelers are advised to watch their speed in work zones, stay alert and give construction crews room to work.

