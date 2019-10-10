Celebrate Dia de los Muertos as TAM Hosts the 15th Annual Free Community Festival

Tacoma Art Museum announces its 15th annual Día de los Muertos Free Community Festival, taking place Sunday, November 3, 10 am-4:30 pm. This day-long celebration is TAM’s largest annual community event. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. Family-friendly activities, events, and performances are scheduled throughout the day, and the galleries are open.

“Each year we look forward to the Dia de los Muertos Festival and welcoming crowds to Tacoma’s art museum for this very important community event,” noted TAM Executive Director David F. Setford. “Bringing together more than 25 community ofrendas, a colorful tapete, traditional Aztec Dance, mariachi, Ballet Folklórico, face painting, artmaking, vendors, food trucks, and more, we invite everyone to enjoy art and artmaking.”

Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), although strongly identified with Mexico, is celebrated throughout Latin America and everywhere with a Latino population. It has its origins in both Aztec tradition and the Catholic observation of All Saint’s Day. Representations of calacas (skeletons) and calaveras (skulls) are common.

This year’s activities include:

The traditional tapete (sand painting) – This year’s tapete will be created by artist Fulgencio Lazo. Trained as a printmaker, Lazo works predominately with acrylics on canvas in his studios in Seattle, WA and Oaxaca, Mexico. He has had over 40 solo shows throughout the US, Mexico, Japan and France, and has numerous pieces in public collections. Watch Lazo and his team install TAM’s tapete on October 22.

More than 25 community created ofrendas (altars) are on view from October 22 through November 3.

Aztec Dance CeAtl Tonalli – Breathtaking traditional Aztec dancers

Trio Guadalevin performance – An acoustic exploration of the roots that bind the Americas with Southern Europe, the Maghreb, the Middle East and West Africa.

Youth Ballet Folklorico taught by staff from Tacoma Arts Live

Paper flower making and wooden skull decorating offered all day, while supplies last.

Mexican food – Provided by TAM Café and local food trucks.

Presented in partnership with: Centro Latino and Proyecto Mole.