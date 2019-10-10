27th Street Business District Puts Social Media to Work for Its Businesses

Although the 27th Street Business District is U.P.’s historic commercial area, its businesses are employing modern technology to communicate with their customers and each other.

Michael Gruener of University Place Refuse & Recycling is spearheading the effort to help the district’s businesses use this valuable and free resource to share news on two pages, a public-facing 27th Street Business District page and a private group for owners/managers only. “Anyone can join the District page since it is meant to showcase District businesses by promoting specials, sales, events and short bios of member businesses,” he explains. “The goal is to get customers engaged and participating.”

The private owners/managers group is meant to be a communication hub between member businesses. “This is a closed conversation platform for topics regarding safety and security, possible partnership opportunities (for things such as co-branded specials and sales, cohosted events, etc.) and other relevant information that would help fellow business neighbors,” Gruener says.

Given the power of social media, Gruener says he is encouraging all 27th Street businesses to make the most of its ability as a marketing tool and a way to get people engaged. Sometimes he even browses the businesses’ own social media pages to share upcoming events or other posts onto the District page, but he would like to see businesses contribute more on their own. “We need more content,” he says. “Our District is geographically long and a bit disjointed, which makes this community-forming a bit difficult. But we’re all in this together. We want to see our neighboring businesses thrive!”

Businesses can always post to the open 27th Street Business District page. To gain permission to join the private owners/managers group, request an invite or email Gruener.