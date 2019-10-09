Water line work starts on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from 6th Ave. to S. 7th St.

In Hilltop, crews started working on the water line on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from 6th Ave to S. 7th Street October 7. The contractor will also do stormwater work at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and S. 16th St. In addition, crews will install foundations for Link power poles on the east side of MLK Jr. Way from 11th St. to 15th St., going one block at a time.

Additional construction and traffic restrictions this week:

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from 6th Ave to 7th Street — lane restriction.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 11th Street to S. 15th Street – lane restrictions.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way between S. 15th to 17th Street – southbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 3rd St. to S. 5th St. – lane restrictions.

Division Avenue from J Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Way — lane closure.

S 4th Street from Broadway to Stadium Way – closed.

Stadium Way from Broadway to the 705 onramp — southbound lane closure; use detours.