U.P. MOD Pizza Ribbon Cutting set for Oct. 11

Extend a warm welcome to one of U.P.’s newest businesses and personalize a pizza to take home for dinner from MOD Pizza.
Located at 3626 Market Place W, a ribbon cutting will be held on Friday, October 11 from 4-5 pm.
