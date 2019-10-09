The Suburban Times

U.P. MOD Pizza Ribbon Cutting set for Oct. 11

By

Extend a warm welcome to one of U.P.’s newest businesses and personalize a pizza to take home for dinner from MOD Pizza.

Located at 3626 Market Place W, a ribbon cutting will be held on Friday, October 11 from 4-5 pm.

