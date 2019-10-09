Seeing Double with Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors at Pacific Lutheran University

Submitted by PLU School of Arts + Communication.

A madcap story of mistaken identity featuring two sets of identical twins separated at birth is none other than William Shakespeare’s play Comedy of Errors. Pacific Lutheran University’s Department of Theatre & Dance will present the slapstick comedy October 31 – November 3, 2019 in Eastvold Auditorium in the Karen Hille Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. This particular show is an example of PLU’s commitment to providing dynamic and challenging experiences for students in all aspects of theater with classical text, a large cast, and unique stage effects.

Shakespeare’s shortest play begins with a shipwreck that separates a family: twin brothers with a matching pair of twin servants are separated into brother/servant pairs and each assume the others have died. Many years later, all four find themselves in the same town with farcical results. PLU’s production will be set on a 1920s movie studio back lot to highlight the screwball comedy inherent in the text. The production’s Director and Chair of Theatre & Dance, Tom Smith, proclaims, “We have a large cast, a crazy set, and fantastic costumes and lighting. We’re supplementing that with foley—live sound effects—and the result is like watching a movie played out live on stage!”

Like all of Shakespeare’s comedic plays, a deeper look at the script allows audiences to find important themes that stretch through time, like sense of identity and who you are when everyone else says you’re someone else. Regardless of what scholars may say, this mixed-up character debacle transports you to another world and is thoroughly entertaining. Director Smith said, “I was drawn to directing a piece that would allow us to forget—if only for an hour or so—these stressful times. Comedy of Errors provides relief from today’s headline news and transports us to a simpler and more charming era.”

Tickets for Comedy of Errors are on sale now online only at www.eventbrite.com/e/comedy-of-errors-tickets-73327090301. Tickets may also be purchased at the door right before each performance begins.

For additional information, call the Department of Theatre & Dance at 253.535.7772 or theatre-dance@plu.edu. Connect at twitter.com/PLUTheatreDance or facebook.com/plutheatredance.