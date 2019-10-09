Film explores challenges of aging in place

Over 75% of Americans aged 50 and older would prefer to stay at home as they age. When aging in place, the underlying goal is to live in the residence of their choice for as long as they can. But there is much more to staying safe at home than meets the eye.

The Images of Aging film series, sponsored by Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources, is offering a free screening of “5 Flights Up.” The movie will be shown on Oct. 12, at the Grand Cinema, located at 606 S. Fawcett Ave. in Tacoma. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the film begins at 10:45 a.m. Tickets are free but must be obtained in advance online or by calling the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600.

“5 Flights Up” is a 2015 comedy-drama starring award-winning actors Morgan Freeman and Diane Keaton as a happily married couple. After forty years living in the same apartment, they decide to move into a place that is easier to manage, resulting in a soul-searching journey. The film is an exploration into the multitude of concerns, values and dynamics of family that can raise complex questions about life as we age.

“A home is much more than just a place to live,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager.” Over time it becomes filled with history, memories, and stories. As the years go by, health changes, neighborhoods evolve and our abilities lessen. Inevitably, we start asking about where we should live. But the answers are not always clean cut.”

Every film in the Images of Aging series is free and open to the public. All seats are general admission and given on a first come, first serve basis. Tickets are available one month prior to showing and must be obtained online in advance. For more information about the films call the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600 or 800-562-0332.