Community Partners present First Night in Historic Downtown Theater District

TACOMA, WASH. – After a brief hiatus last year, First Night: The Tree of Life returns to Tacoma and is presented by Puyallup Tribe, City of Tacoma, Metro Parks Tacoma, Tacoma Arts Live, Theater District Associates, and many community sponsors. The New Year’s Eve festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. on December 31, 2019 on Broadway between 9th and 11th, including the historic Pantages Theater and many other venues. Guests can purchase access buttons now for $10 before prices increase December 1.

First Night is an alcohol-free, family-friendly alternative event to other New Year’s Eve options. The New Year’s event theme is “The Tree of Life.” First Night will donate $1 for each button purchased to the Metro Parks Tacoma Foundation for the Arbor Fund, which helps to plant new trees in public parks.

Broadway will be closed off to vehicles from 9th & 11th Street. Performances will play in five venues and outdoor activities include a stage, children’s hands-on area, an open parade, food court, performer interactive art and more. EnJoy Productions is a creative partner managing outdoor experiences. The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with the traditional “world’s shortest parade”.

The parade launches the outdoor stage at Pierce Transit Park and other venues that continue to two countdown celebrations: a child-friendly countdown at 9 p.m. from the outdoor stage on Broadway, and the standard-time countdown celebration to ring in the New Year.

Amongst the participating indoor spaces are the Pantages Theater, Theater on the Square, Studio One, LeRoy Jewelers, Rhodes Building, and Pythian Temple. These venues will have dozens of live performances throughout the evening ranging from music, spoken word, dance, plus a craft marketplace, and more.

First Night Buttons purchased before December 1 are $10 and are on sale now. Advanced tickets from December 1 – 30 are $14 each, and $18 on December 31. Children 11 and under are free. Buttons will be available for pick up about one week prior to First Night. To purchase a button in advance, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free at 1.800.291.7593, visit in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District, or online at TacomaArtsLive.org.