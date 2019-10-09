Businesses Celebrate Oktoberfest in U.P.

When U.P. announced its newest community celebration, Oktoberfest on Market Square, businesses in the Village at Chambers Bay began to spread the word and think about ways they could take advantage of the crowds the event is sure to attract.

Oktoberfest is being sponsored by the City of University Place, but these businesses have stepped up to work with organizers to make the event even more attractive to participants by offering a number of special discounts and promotions that will be valid throughout the month of October, including:

Trek Bikes: 10% off all winter riding accessories and service packages

Pensee Nails & Spa: 20% off pedicures

SportsClips: Free MVP haircut for new clients; $3 off for returning clients

Pure Barre: 20% off retail; 15% off select packages for new clients

European Wax Center: Free service for new guest; $10 off $45 for returning guests

Bliss Ice Cream: Free kid size cup or cone with purchase of regular or large cup or cone

Anthem Coffee: BOGO coffee or tea beverage 1/2 off

Urban Float: Mention “Oktoberfest” to float for $35.

“We’d especially like to thank Whole Foods for including 30,000 event flyers in customers’ bags to help us promote the event,” says Becky Metcalf, program assistant for the City’s Economic Development Department. “It’s great to see the synergy that is developing among businesses in the Village at Chambers Bay as they join forces to promote their businesses.”

Jump-start your weekend with what promises to be U.P.’s newest fall tradition. Follow the excitement on Facebook for all the latest news and additions to the event.