Newest addition to the Playground by the Sound – Dedication on Oct. 26

Submitted by Chambers Creek Foundation.

The Chambers Creek Foundation has added an outstanding public art statue to the popular Playground by the Sound at Pierce County’s Chambers Creek Regional Park in University Place. The Foundation recently received a donation of a bronze sculpture, entitled “Young Girl with Teddy Bear”. The installation is occurring during the week of October 7th, with a public dedication ceremony on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00 A.M.

Young Girl with Teddy Bear Statue

The Kokich Family, commissioned 4 sculptures from well-known artist Larry Anderson in the late 90’s, which have been in a private installation until recently. The Foundation has received one of the statues with a request that it be installed and maintained in the Park, “accessible to the general public for their enjoyment”. The Foundation received approval from its partner, Pierce County, as well as the County Arts Commission to locate the sculpture near the Playground by the Sound in the North Meadow of the County’s Regional Park.

This public art installation is the non-profit Foundation’s latest addition to the North Meadow portion of the Park. Since 2000, the Foundation has been installing benches, plazas, drinking fountains and trees along the Grandview and Soundview trails. The Foundation in support of a local committee, raised more than $375,000 for the 2-acre Playground by the Sound. More than 700 individuals volunteered hours to the large community-built project which opened in 2011. In 2013, the Foundation provided funds for the picnic shelter adjacent to the Playground.

Established in 1999, the all-volunteer Chambers Creek Foundation is the exclusive non-profit organization partner of Pierce County for the Chambers Creek Regional Park and Chambers Bay Golf Course. The Foundation has raised funds for many of the existing public amenities within the Park, and is currently raising funds in support of the Chambers Creek Canyon trails and bridges project. On September 21, 2019, the Foundation held its annual Support the Trails 5K Fun Run and Walk.