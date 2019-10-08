Library Board to discuss long-term funding, Friends of the Library and more

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss its long-term funding plan, contributions from Friends of the Library groups, services at the Lakewood Pierce County Library, and other issues at the board’s monthly meeting at the Lakewood Library, 6300 Wildaire Rd. SW, on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 3:30 p.m.

At the October meeting, the Board of Trustees will conduct the following business.

Long-term funding plan. Library leaders will talk with the board about the plan for a multi-year funding cycle to ensure stable, sustainable funding to deliver library services for at least 10 years. Voters’ approval in 2018 to restore the Library’s funding in 2019 provided funding to sustain operations for at least 10 years. With funding from the restored levy, revenues exceed what is needed for operational expenses for the first few years of the 10-year funding cycle and allows the Library to sustain operations for multiple years. In the first funding phase, the Library would receive more revenue than it will spend, saving unspent funds in a sustainability fund. During the second funding phase, revenue and expenditures are planned to be in balance and funds would not be deposited into or withdrawn from the sustainability fund. In the third funding phase, costs are expected to exceed revenue and funds would be withdrawn from the sustainability savings fund to close budget gaps.

Lakewood Library. Lakewood Library staff will give an overview of how it serves the City of Lakewood’s 60,000 residents from multiple socioeconomic backgrounds with diverse needs. The Lakewood Library also serves JBLM service members and their families. Approximately one-quarter of the city’s residents speak languages other than English and as a result the Lakewood Library offers a large selection of books and materials in Korean, Spanish, Russian and other languages. Lakewood Library is well used and well-loved?more people visit Lakewood Library than any other Pierce County Library. In 2018, people made 266,202 visits to Lakewood Library and checked out 502,738 books, movies and other items. The library houses a Job and Business Center to help people find and get jobs and start and grow small businesses. The library also offers a Law Library Kiosk in partnership with Pierce County Law Library. Recently the library started a teen council to include teen voices in shaping library events, classes and services for teenagers.

National Friends of the Library. To celebrate National Friends of Libraries Week, the Board of Trustees plans to sign a proclamation to proclaim Oct. 20-26, 2019 Friends of Libraries Week in Pierce County. Seventeen Friends groups support Pierce County Library’s 18 full service libraries. The Friends groups volunteer time and resources to help support the libraries and enhance library service in Pierce County communities. In 2018, Friends of the Library groups contributed approximately $105,000 to support library services including books for children and teens to keep during the Summer Reading Program and funds for community events such as MakerFest and Pierce County Conversations.

More information: www.piercecountylibrary.org/files/library/board-packet-10092019.pdf.