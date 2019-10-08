Lakewood Seeks to Fill Lodging Tax Advisory Committee Positions

The Lakewood City Council is currently seeking volunteers to fill four vacancies on the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee.
Your assistance is being requested in identifying and reaching out to individuals or businesses who would be best suited to fill these volunteer positions. The roles and responsibilities and terms of the vacant positions are described in the attached Notice of Vacancies. Interested applicants can submit an application form found here. Applications will be accepted through Monday, October 14, 2019.
