DuPont’s Haunted House & Bone Hunt

The City of DuPont Middle School Youth Committee and High School Teen League eerily present the Haunted House and Bone Hunt on October 25 & 26.

This 2019 for Halloween the DuPont Youth will make you scream. The Haunted House is back from the grave featuring hair-raising, spine-chilling spooks. Enter if you dare…

If the Haunted House is too creepy, there’s no place like “bones” at the Bone Hunt. Children under 10 bring a flashlight, find a bone, and trade for prizes.

The Haunted House and Bone Hunt are frightfully sponsored by the City of DuPont.

Haunted House

Date: Friday, October 25 & Saturday, October 26, 2019

Time: 5 – 8 PM

Cost: $5 Entry Fee

Location: West Coast Self Storage: 1585 McNeil St, DuPont, WA 98327

Bone Hunt

Date: Friday, October 25 & Saturday, October 26, 2019

Time: 6 – 7 PM

Cost: $2 Entry Fee

Location: Ross Plaza: 1500 Ross Loop, DuPont, WA 98327