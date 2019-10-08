Bates Technical College celebrates groundbreaking for new Center for Allied Health Education

Tacoma, Wash. — Bates Technical College will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Center for Allied Health Education on Friday, Oct. 11, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Downtown Campus Auditorium , 1101 South Yakima Avenue.

Marking the start of a new chapter in college history, the building will enhance the aging Downtown Campus, which was first built in the 1940s and last updated in the 1980s.

Construction was approved during the previous legislative session and will feature the demolition of the 1970s-era West Annex to make way for a modern learning facility with a new main entrance near Earnest S. Brazill. Set to open in 2021, it will house the college’s allied health programs, community clinics, learning labs and other student spaces.

“Bates Technical College has served the South Sound community for nearly 80 years, and we are excited to begin construction on this beautiful new building at the Downtown Campus,” said Dr. Lin Zhou, president of Bates Technical College. “One of our points of pride is offering unparalleled allied health education, and we are thrilled to continue to transform the lives of our students and contribute to our burgeoning health care industry.”

The $43.7M Center for Allied Health Education will house 11 programs, including: Administrative Medical Assistant, Certified Medical Assistant, Dental Assistant, Dental Laboratory Technician, Denturist, Hearing Aid Specialist, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Phlebotomy, Practical Nurse, Nursing Assistant Certified and Medical Simulation Operations Specialist. It will also house the college’s community health clinics, which serve as a hands-on learning experience for students, while providing the community with much-needed low-cost health services.

The college invites families, employees, students and the community to celebrate at the event.

For more information or to RSVP, visit BatesTech.edu/CAHE .

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.