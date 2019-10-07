Please take Lakewood community needs assessment survey

The City of Lakewood is requesting feedback from the community to help determine where to allocate its human services funding.

An online survey that takes less than 5 minutes to complete is now open. Its results, coupled with additional information, will help the Community Services department when it comes time to allocate funding to area organizations focused on social services.

Take the survey.

Want to talk in person? We’ll be at the Lakewood Library Oct. 11 from 1-2 p.m. and Oct. 16 from 5-6 p.m. You can fill out the survey in person at these events, and enjoy fresh donuts!