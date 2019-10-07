Outdoor improvements coming to Sprinker Recreation Center

Sprinker Recreation Center, a versatile regional sports complex located in the Parkland-Spanaway area, home to countless baseball and soccer tournaments, western Washington’s largest outdoor skatepark, mountain climbing rock, and many other amenities, is scheduled for outdoor improvements.

Pierce County Parks is seeking public input this fall and winter to determine a final project plan for these outdoor improvements with construction anticipated to begin in 2022.

Following a public process in 2016 and 2017, the Parks Board adopted a Master Plan for Sprinker Recreation Center which includes outdoor improvements. Some ideas include a spray park, new multi-purpose athletic fields, expanded playground, picnic areas and accessible walking trails.

To help fund this project, Pierce County Parks will apply for a Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office grant in 2020. Anticipated construction would begin in 2022 or 2023.

Three opportunities for public input are scheduled to continue the conversation on outdoor improvement concepts. The first will be on Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Alder Room at Sprinker Recreation Center, located at 14824 C St. S. in Tacoma (map). The goal of these meetings will be to gather input from park users to refine designs for the outdoor improvements.

Drop by Sprinker Recreation Center on Oct. 8 to learn about the design choices and share your thoughts. Bring the family. Snacks and activities will be provided for kids. If you cannot attend this meeting, you’ll have the opportunity to share your ideas online Oct. 8-31.

You can find a schedule for future events and sign up for email updates at the project website.