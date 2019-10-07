New trustee, Kristin Ray, appointed to Pierce College

As a longtime higher education advocate and engaged community member, Kristin Ray is looking forward to supporting the mission of Pierce College by serving as its newest Board of Trustees member. As a military spouse and educator for 21 years, Ray has taught in six states, including six years with Department of Defense schools.

“We are so pleased to have Kristin Ray as a Trustee, particularly because of her work in the K12 system and direct relationship with the military, which is such an important part of our community at Pierce College,” said Chancellor Michele Johnson.

Throughout her career, Ray has served as an administrator, educator, speaker, consultant, team leader and liaison, working to create positive learning environments, teaching and empowering other educators and inspiring the next generation to succeed.

Ray currently serves as the Early Learning Coordinator for the Bethel School District. In this role, she works to close equity gaps by providing educational opportunities for students and staff. She also serves as the Senior Advisor for the 1st Special Forces Group Family Programs on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

“I’m looking forward to serving on Pierce College’s Board of Trustees because I believe in its mission to create quality educational opportunities,” Ray said. “I believe Pierce College has a strong focus on supporting our diverse community of learners. Professionally, I get to work with students at the start of their educational journey as an Early Learning Coordinator. Involvement with Pierce College lets me advocate for a focus on supporting students through to higher education.”

Ray replaces Jacqueline Rosenblatt, who has served as a dedicated member of the Board of Trustees since 2009 and staunch advocate for Washington’s community and technical college system.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.