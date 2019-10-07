DTNW Auditions Bring in New Company Members

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest.

Auditions recently held at DANCE THEATRE NORTHWEST selected this group of young dancers who will participate in upcoming performances as well as in specialized training opportunities, classes, and workshops. These talented dancers will perform in community service outreach programs such as “Arts Are Education” and in Dance Theatre Northwest’s upcoming free Holiday Show on November 16th as well as in “The Nutcracker” on December 14th and 15th at Mount Tahoma High School Auditorium.

DTNW Company and Jr Dance Ensemble Members ~ Photo by Katy Levesque

Tryouts consisted of ballet barre, center, and pointe work with four adjudicators all with experience as professional dancers and instructors officiating. The expected outcome of the project is to educate, inspire, motivate, enrich, and instill hope, wellness and discipline through dance and music. DTNW members will reach a diverse population as part of our mission through the performing arts and through their formal and community theatrical training opportunities and experiences. Dance Theatre Northwest’s committed staff and volunteer program works hard to insure meeting their organizational goals of accessibility and diversity while maintaining artistic integrity and quality in the company’s programming.

DTNW’S Emma Young ~ Photo by Philander Eargle

Pictured (left to right) Company Members Oceana Thunder and Katherine Neumann with DTNW Junior Dance Ensemble member Paige Hubers, Apprentice Company Member Emma Young, and Ensemble Members Willow Marx, Ryann White, Francesca King, Lilie Nausid, Haley Copeland, Suza Haskins, Phoebe Holland, Joanna Mesler, Ellice Bledsoe, Hannah Priscoe, Isabel Powell, Fancy Williamson, Dana Falskow, Liza Morado, Annalise Mitchell, Jessilyn Ye, Pearl Brooks, Sophie Herrera, Emily Cunningham, and Jessika Turcan, with Melanie Kirk-Stauffer, DNTW’s Artistic Director.

DTNW’S Oceana Thunder posing at Homestead Park ~ Photo by Philander Eargle

All of these dancers and more will participate in upcoming performances and events throughout the 2019-2020 season. Students from Dance Theatre Northwest have gone on to receive scholarships in dance from Joffrey Ballet and PNB, Wayne State, Brigham Young, Park Pointe, Montana State, Barat Conservatory, Texas Christian, Southern Methodist, Chapman, and Arizona State Universities; to dance professionally (most recently at Pacific Northwest Ballet), in musicals and Touring Companies, work in college dance programs, and to teach professionally.

Dance Theatre Northwest is a 501-c-3 non-profit organization committed to making dance as an important art form accessible to individuals and groups and to assisting future dancers and artists. Dance Theatre Northwest is currently offering Ballet, Jazz, Tap, Musical Theatre, Vinyasa Yoga, Yon Yoga, Ballet Barre with Stretch, Dance Exercise Classes & Performance Opportunities for Adults, Teens & Children at 2811 BRIDGEPORT WAY WEST #24, UNIVERSITY PLACE/TACOMA, WA 98466. Phone: (253) 778-6534 For more information visit www.DTNW.org