Coffee with the Candidate

Submitted by Friends of Melanie Stone.

Meet Candidate Melanie Stone at the Anderson Island Cafe for coffee and conversation! She is running for Steilacoom Historical School Board— Position 4, and would love to meet you!

Bring your questions, comments, and concerns and get to know Melanie!

Who: Melanie M. Stone, Position 4 Candidate for Steilacoom Historical School Board.

What: Coffee and Conversation

Where: Anderson Island Cafe, 10006 Eckenstam Johnson Road

When: Monday, October 7th

Time: 1-3pm, or later depending

For those of you unable to attend

Melanie will be back on island for another “coffee” and conversation Wednesday, October 23rd from 2-4pm at the Riviera Lakeshore Restaurant before attending another fun night of American Legion BINGO!