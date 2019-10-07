“Cider & Conversation” with State House Representatives on October 12

Rep. Christine Kilduff and Rep. Mari Leavitt will host small group conversation with 28th District constituents on Saturday, October 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Anderson Island Community Center, 11319 Yoman Rd, Anderson Island, WA 98303.

Join Representatives Christine Kilduff and Mari Leavitt for “Cider & Conversation” with Anderson Island constituents. Reps. Kilduff and Leavitt are hosting these community conversations regularly in towns and cities around the district throughout the summer and fall.