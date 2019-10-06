Sign and electrical work bring overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures near Lakewood, JBLM

LAKEWOOD – Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation on a project that widens Interstate 5 near Lakewood and Joint Base Lewis-McChord will close lanes and ramps during overnight hours the week of Oct. 7. The closures allow crews to do electrical work and construct sign foundations.

Single lane closures on northbound and southbound I-5 will occur each night, Monday through Wednesday, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each following day, and on Thursday night from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Monday, Oct. 7

Berkeley Street onramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Berkeley Street onramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

41st Division Drive onramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Oct. 10

41st Division Drive onramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Travelers are advised to watch their speed in work zones and give construction crews the room they need.

