Letter: Waughop Lake: Not a Candidate for an Alum Treatment

Submitted by Don Russell, Lakewood.

Fortunately, the $200,000 City of Lakewood’s Brown & Caldwell Waughop Lake Management Plan’s prescribed alum treatment that would have cost City and County property owner taxpayers $400,000 to implement did not happen this year.

Instead what happened during this summer’s drought was that Waughop Lake lost a significant amount of its water due to evaporation and infiltration to a drought lowered groundwater level.

Had alum been applied this year its exposed bottom sediments would now be covered with a white dry layer of aluminum hydroxide. This material, upon the return of fall rain, would have been exposed to low pH (acid) precipitation causing the release of a toxic form of aluminum into Waughop Lake with subsequent adverse effect on its aquatic life.

The luxurious plant growth evident on Waughop Lake’s exposed bottom sediment attests to its value as a harvestable soil amendment (fertilizer) which the proposed alum treatment would have negated.

Furthermore, with the 2018 cessation of Pierce College’s intermittent discharge of raw human sewage into Waughop Lake the lake no longer experiences harmful cyanobacteria blooms. It was the occurrence of these harmful blooms, falsely attributed to phosphorus release from bottom sediment, that was the reason given by consultants for recommending an alum treatment of Waughop Lake.

This reason no longer exists.

For the forgoing reasons any alum treatment of shallow Waughop Lake is not recommended.

Rather the nutrient rich sediment that blankets Wauhop Lake’s bottom should be removed by a combination of exposed dry (as is now the case) and wet sediment removal techniques and sold as a valuable topsoil amendment. The implementation of such sediment removal techniques would restore what is now becoming an excessive aquatic plant growth impaired Waughop Lake as a naturally functioning recreational use lake.

