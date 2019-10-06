Letter: Waughop Lake: Not a Candidate for an Alum Treatment

Submitted by Don Russell, Lakewood.
Fortunately, the $200,000 City of Lakewood’s Brown & Caldwell Waughop Lake Management Plan’s prescribed alum treatment that would have cost City and County property owner taxpayers $400,000 to implement did not happen this year.
Instead what happened during this summer’s drought was that Waughop Lake lost a significant amount of its water due to evaporation and infiltration to a drought lowered groundwater level.
Had alum been applied this year its exposed bottom sediments would now be covered with a white dry layer of aluminum hydroxide. This material, upon the return of fall rain, would have been exposed to low pH (acid) precipitation causing the release of a toxic form of aluminum into Waughop Lake with subsequent adverse effect on its aquatic life.
The luxurious plant growth evident on Waughop Lake’s exposed bottom sediment attests to its value as a harvestable soil amendment (fertilizer) which the proposed alum treatment would have negated.
Furthermore, with the 2018 cessation of Pierce College’s intermittent discharge of raw human sewage into Waughop Lake the lake no longer experiences harmful cyanobacteria blooms. It was the occurrence of these harmful blooms, falsely attributed to phosphorus release from bottom sediment, that was the reason given by consultants for recommending an alum treatment of Waughop Lake.
This reason no longer exists.
For the forgoing reasons any alum treatment of shallow Waughop Lake is not recommended.
Rather the nutrient rich sediment that blankets Wauhop Lake’s bottom should be removed by a combination of exposed dry (as is now the case) and wet sediment removal techniques and sold as a valuable topsoil amendment. The implementation of such sediment removal techniques would restore what is now becoming an excessive aquatic plant growth impaired Waughop Lake as a naturally functioning recreational use lake.
Tom McClellan says
Don Russell and I went to City of Lakewood officials months ago, pointing out that about 1/3 of the lake was inaccessible to conduct the proposed alum treatment because the water level was too shallow in certain areas. The pictures accompanying this article make this point quite evident, since just a little bit of water drop due to drought exposed just how shallow those areas really are.
Don made this point in a March 15, 2019 Suburban Times Article, at thesubtimes.com/2019/03/15/letter-the-wisdom-of-treating-waughop-lake-with-alum-needs-to-be-questioned/. The alum treatment barge never could have made it into those areas when the water was higher, let alone have had enough water depth for the aluminum sulfate and the buffering chemicals to do their chemistry magic.
See especially the bathymetric (depth) diagram contained in that article, and viewable at i2.wp.com/thesubtimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/Alum_Treatment_Possible_Areas.jpg?w=777&ssl=1.
The areas cited in that diagram as inaccessible are the ones Don shows above in these current photos, with the lake bottom now exposed.
Alum treatments can be appropriate for deep lakes, where the alum-bound phosphorous can settle to the deep bottom and be unavailable for reuse by plants or algae. But multiple studies show that they are not as effective in shallow lakes. And they are especially ineffective in lakes which are so shallow that a boat cannot even reach all of the areas for treatment.
The City’s consultant firm TetraTech should have known this, but that firm had a financial interest in proceeding with an alum treatment and said it could be done despite our pointing out the problem with the shallow areas. The City Council should have taken into account that conflict of interest, and should have listened when we told them months ago about these problems. Instead, they voted 6-1 to proceed with a bad idea, because it was what their consultant told them they should do.
The falling water level has now exposed the truth about Waughop Lake, and about how we the citizens have been poorly served by the Mayor, the City staff, and the City Council. They could have made the right decision, especially when we gave them the correct answers for free.