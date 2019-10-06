Increased overnight I-5 and SR 16 lane closures in Tacoma this week

TACOMA – Travelers who use Interstate 5 and State Route 16 in Tacoma will encounter overnight lane closures and ramp closures the week of October 7 for sign construction, electrical work and lane striping as part of the final push to open connecting HOV lanes between the two highways. Much of the work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.

View a complete list of next week’s scheduled work at www.TacomaTraffic.com.

Southbound I-5 exit 136 to Port of Tacoma Road extended weekend closure

The City of Fife has a five-day around-the-clock closure of the southbound I-5 exit to Port of Tacoma Road scheduled starting Thursday, Oct. 10.

Weather permitting, contractor crews working for the City of Fife will close the southbound I-5 exit 136 to Port of Tacoma Road around-the-clock starting at 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. The closure will allow the contractor to build the new exit as part of the city’s Port of Tacoma Road project.

During the closure, drivers can detour using southbound I-5 exit 137 at 54th Avenue East in Fife or southbound I-5 exit 135 to Bay Street. Other detour routes are shown on this link from the City of Fife. The northbound I-5 exit to the Port of Tacoma Road will remain open.

Travelers are reminded to please continue to watch their speed in work zones and give construction crews the room they need.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.