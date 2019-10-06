The Story of the Buffalo Soldiers coming to the Steilacoom Library

Submitted by Emily Molina- SHMA Liaison to Friends of the Steilacoom Library.

In 1866, the U. S. 10th Cavalry Regiment of the United States Army was assembled. “Buffalo Soldier” was the name given to these African American soldiers by Native Americans who did battle with them. The name stuck.

Join Patrick L. Hughes Sr. and members of the Greater Puget Sound chapter of the National Buffalo Soldiers 9th & 10th (Horse) Calvary Association on Friday, Oct. 11, 3 p.m. at the Steilacoom Library, as they share stories about the honorable military history of the Buffalo Soldiers.

Photo credit: P. Hughes/Friends of the library

If you have never attended the Friends of the Steilacoom Library speaker series, you don’t know what you’ve been missing.

History, local folklore, and many inspiring and significant topics. Learn something new.

These FREE events sponsored by Friends of the Steilacoom Library, in partnership with the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association, occur one Friday per month, at 3 PM, at the Steilacoom Historical Museum: 1801 Rainier St, Steilacoom, WA 98388.

You will certainly not want to miss The Story of the Buffalo Soldier.