UPTV Brings Home More National Honors

UPTV was recently recognized by the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (NATOA) at its annual Government Programming Awards (GPA) ceremonies in Tampa, Florida. “UP Responds – 2019 Fireworks Rules & Guidelines” garnered an Award of Distinction in the Interview/Talk Show category while “UP Responds – Red Knights Recruit Academy” was recognized with two Awards of Distinction, in the categories of Public Safety and Profile of a City/County Department.

These honors bring to 15 the total number of awards UPTV has received from NATOA which honors excellence in broadcast, cable, multimedia and electronic programming produced by local government agencies. “Considering that this year NATOA received more than 945 entries from all over the United States, we are extremely proud of our accomplishments,” said Linda Seesz, Communications and Information Technology manager for the City of University Place.

?UPTV provides 24/7 programming that can be seen on Click! Cable Channel 12 and Comcast Channel 21. All programs are filmed and produced locally in conjunction with the Rainier Media Center (RMC), home of Pierce County TV. The RMC is part of the Rainier Communications Commission (RCC), which is a cooperative effort among a group of cities and towns in Pierce County, as well as the county government itself. UPTV programming can also be viewed at www.youtube.com/UniversityPlaceTV.