The 8th annual Lakewood Artfest – October 2020

Submitted by Bob Lawrence.

The 8th annual Lakewood Artfest is scheduled for the first weekend in October 2020 – 2nd, 3rd & 4th.

The 7th annual festival was everything we hoped for, hundreds of visitors, special guest presentation by Dorothy Wilhelm, art presentation by Ron Snowdon, 39 authors from 6 counties, $2000 prize money for the winning artists, 8 great films, Bonsai exhibit, Lakewood Playhouse performances, live radio broadcasts and for the first time a Nisqually Indian Tribe art display and presentation.



















Next year’s Film, Art, Book (FAB) festival will add more performances including ethnic dances, live performances, three-dimensional art, puppet shows and a film production exhibit.

I believe it’s time to share our story. All of this began with a very modest start and a desire to promote different Arts, Cultures and Classical Films in the local community. It has grown to include local and international artists/authors and performing groups. It needs to be noted that all involved in every aspect of organizing, managing and producing Artsfest are volunteers–there is no payroll. We need to credit Judge Ernie Heller as the father of Artsfest, Phil Raschke as the father of the film fest, and Shirley Peterson & Ed Kane as the parents of the juried art displays. Some of the notables also involved are past Presidents of Pierce College, the Lakewood Elks Lodge, Dr. Joyce Loveday of Clover Park Technical College as well as organizations such as Clover Park and Lakewood Rotary Clubs, City of Lakewood, Sisters Cities, Pierce County Library, Fort Lewis Museum, Pierce County Crime Stoppers and others who have helped make it all possible for this free public festival.

Lastly, we do have very talented people on our Board who also deserve some publicity; Shirley Peterson, Darryl Owens, Ron Snowdon, MGen Ed Trobaugh, Dr. Lonnie Lai, Ed Kane, Phil Raschke, Chuck Mathias, Kat Flores, Susanne Bacon, & Heidi Pierson.