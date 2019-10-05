Ride the Bus with Tacoma Creates for Arts Month

Join the Ride the Bus event on Oct. 9, 2019 to help celebrate Arts Month! Hear about the exciting events happening for Arts Month from Community Program Specialist Chevi Chung, and get the inside scoop on the new voter-approved Tacoma Creates, an initiative that will expand equity and access to Tacoma’s arts, culture, science, and heritage programs from Tacoma Creates Manager Lisa Jaret.

Riders will meet at the Tacoma Dome Station Zone E at noon, for a ride on Pierce Transits’ Rte. 13. All participants will receive a loaded ORCA card and commuter items. The bus will return to the same location by 1 p.m. Space is limited, registration is required.

This free event, sponsored by the Puyallup Watershed Initiative Active Transportation Community of Interest, is one of two Ride the Bus events each year that give riders a chance to learn about their community, ask questions, and have a conversation with local leaders.

Tacoma Dome Station is accessible by many Pierce Transit routes and by Sound Transit’s Tacoma Link and Sounder.

Find Downtown On the Go at downtownonthego.org, or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.