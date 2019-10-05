Additional Tahoma Audubon programs for October 2019

The following events were not included in the recent list of Audubon led activities for the month of October.

Extraordinary Bird with David Kaynor

Ages 18 and up, $22/Audubon members, $24/non-member

Join us for a look at 50 extraordinary birds found throughout WA. We will look at birds that are amazing in their appearance and mannerisms. This class is a great starting point for backyard bird watchers. Class meets at Adriana Hess Audubon Center. Visit Tahoma Audubon’s calendar page www.tahomaaudubon.org/calendar-2 or call (253) 565-9278 to register.

Monday, October 7, 2019, 6:30 – 9:00pm

Beginning Bird Photography with Heather Voboril

Ages 18 and up, $55/Audubon members, $60/non-member

Join us for a beginning photography class. Explore the basic of light, exposure, autofocus point, camera settings and techniques. A field trip will be included to practice and the final class field trip photos will be workshopped. Class meets at Adriana Hess Audubon Center. Visit Tahoma Audubon’s calendar page www.tahomaaudubon.org/calendar-2 or call (253) 565-9278 to register.

Wednesdays, October 9 & 16th, 6:00 – 9:00pm

Field Trip Saturday October 12, 8:00 – 10:00am

Fall Birds of Washington with David Kaynor

Ages 18 and up, $75/Audubon members, $83/non-member

This is a perfect class for the intermediate or beginning bird watcher. Learn to identify over 205 fall bird species found in WA. Class includes identification of species, habitat, seasonal occurrence, locations and tools needed. Class meets at Adriana Hess Audubon Center. Visit Tahoma Audubon’s calendar page www.tahomaaudubon.org/calendar-2 or call (253) 565-9278 to register.

Mondays, October 28 – November 18, 6:30 – 8:30pm (4 sessions)

Beginning Birding with Marcus Roening

$95/Audubon members, $105/non-member

Want to identify the birds at your feeder? Are you still trying to sort out all those ducks out on the water? Are you interested in learning skills to identify birds on your own? Then this class is for you! Instructor Marcus Roening is a Master Birder and past President of both Washington Ornithological Society and Tahoma Audubpn. Marcus loves to share his joy of birds with beginning bird watchers. Class includes two local field trips. Class meets at the Tacoma Nature Center. Visit Tahoma Audubon’s calendar page www.tahomaaudubon.org/calendar-2 or call (253) 565-9278 to register.

Classes

Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 6:45 – 9:00pm

Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 6:45 – 9:00pm

Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 6:45 – 9:00pm

Field Trips

Saturday, November 3, 2019, 9:00am – 12:00pm

Saturday, November 10, 2019, 9:00am – 12:00pm