Steilacoom Town Adminstrator October 4 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – October 15, 2019, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – November 18, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – November 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Preservation and Review Board – October 23, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website once approved.

Planning Commission to Accept Input on Short-Term Rental Regulations:

The Town of Steilacoom’s regulations on short-term rentals, such as for Bed and Breakfast Inns, were written before the rise of Airbnb, VRBO and other internet-based rental applications. The Planning Commission will begin taking public input on possible new regulations for these types of rentals at their November meeting.

After gathering information from the public, the Commission will make a recommendation to the Town Council on new regulations. You may provide input in person at the Commission meeting, or by submitting comments in writing to Town Planner Doug Fortner at 1030 Roe Street, or by email at doug.fortner@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

The Commission will meet November 18 in Town Hall, 1717 Lafayette Street, at 6:30 PM.

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew focused on trimming vegetation for site distance issues; sweeping streets and clearing sidewalks; inspecting new construction; prepared for pouring a concrete pad in the lower yard at the Public Works facility; deployed cones and barriers for use at the Apple Squeeze; and performed other maintenance activities.

Steilacoom Boulevard Project:

The contractor poured the remaining curbs and prepared for sidewalk installation scheduled for next week weather permitting. We recommend individuals use alternate routes or be prepared for extended delays.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew responded to an unplanned power outage on Thursday on Gove Street; conducted a planned outage on Thursday on Montgomery Street; pulled new primary cable on 1st Street; assisted the water/sewer crew with a sewer issue in the 100 block of Union Avenue; conducted end of month and end of line readings; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew jetted sewers; worked on a sewer issue in the 100 block of Union Avenue; cleared tree roots from the sewer lines in the 2600 block of Lexington Street; worked on installing a concrete pad in the lower yard at the Public Works facility; and performed other water and sewer systems’ maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew concentrated on mowing and grounds maintenance at the parks; preparing for the Apple Squeeze; and installed a new counter top in the men’s restroom at the Public Works facility.

Other:

Friends of the Steilacoom Library Speaker Series:

The Friends of the Steilacoom Library and the Steilacoom Historical Museum are partnering to bring back the historical speaker series. All events are at 3 PM at the Museum.

October 11 – Patrick Hughes, The Story of the Buffalo Soldier.

November 8 – Tames Allen, From the Streets of Shakespeare to the Court of Elizabeth.

December 13: David Buerge, Who Was Chief Seattle?