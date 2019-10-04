Steilacoom Historical School District Receives DoDEA Grant with STEM Focus

The Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Partnership Grant Program has awarded a third grant to Steilacoom Historical School District. This DoDEA Military Connected Student Academic and Support Program (MCSAP) grant awards $1 million through 2023 to the school district, with a focus on STEM programs and curriculum.

Project Inspire, Engage, Empower and Connect will increase the number of military-connected students enrolled in STEM courses by creating a K-12 STEM Pipeline. This five-year project will establish a STEM science curriculum (Project Lead the Way) with the support of professional learning opportunities in our elementary schools (K-5). Additionally, Pioneer Middle School will receive support through the purchase of materials and supplies for alignment to the Next Generation Science Standard (NGSS) and continued professional learning opportunities for science teachers. The 2019-2020 school year will be a planning year for the school district.

The DoDEA Grant Program has now provided nearly $3.5 million to the Steilacoom Historical School District. The Project Safe and Sound Grant, awarded in 2016, has advanced the district’s efforts in Social Emotional learning, and The MASTER Project Grant, awarded in 2017, has enhanced the district’s Math and Technology opportunities.

Steilacoom Historical School District No. 1 serves families in Steilacoom, DuPont, Ketron and Anderson Islands plus portions of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County. Currently 41% of the district’s enrolled students are military-connected.