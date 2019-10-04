Statewide Flag Lowering to Honor National Fallen Firefighters Memorial

Acting Governor Habib hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, October 6, 2019, in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. This is pursuit to the communication received from the White House late Friday afternoon.

The Governor’s Office has no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, October 4, 2019. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on October 6, 2019, or first thing Monday morning, October 7, 2019.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Please call (360) 902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.