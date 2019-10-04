Kilmer’s Progressive Challenger Brings in Strong Haul in First Quarter of Campaign

Rebecca Parson, a progressive Democrat challenging Rep. Derek Kilmer for his House seat in WA-06, announced today that her campaign has raised over $43,000 since launching in July through the FEC’s September 30th Q3 deadline. The haul puts Parson far head of all past Kilmer challengers in fundraising, suggesting that Parson is mounting the most robust challenge Kilmer has ever faced.

In its first quarter, the campaign has received over 1,160 contributions from over 1,000 grassroots donors. While the plurality of the campaign’s donors resides in Washington state, it has received donations from all but two states, in addition to Puerto Rico. 98.4% of all contributions came from small donors (those who gave $200 or less), while the campaign’s average online contribution is $27.

“I’m so grateful to the grassroots donors from all over the state and indeed all across the country who chipped in whatever they could to help give our campaign a strong head start,” said Parson. “In our district and throughout the country, working people are suffering because their representatives are too often controlled by big-money interests and are too timid to fight for the bold reforms the people urgently need. The people desperately want an alternative, and that’s why they are funding this campaign $27 a time.”

Parson’s strong first-quarter fundraising numbers dwarfed that of every past Kilmer challenger at this stage in the campaign. In the 2018 cycle, Douglas Dightman, Kilmer’s strongest challenger to date, raised about one-fifth of Parson’s $43,000 haul in his first quarter, and just $46,610 throughout his entire campaign. In comparison to their first-quarter hauls in the 2018 cycle, Parson also significantly outpaced now-Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez almost 2-to-1 and Sarah Smith, a progressive challenger to Rep. Adam Smith (WA-09), about 5-to-1.

The campaign’s promising early haul and robust number of grassroots donors suggest its growing strength among working-class Washingtonians and the rising progressive movement nationwide. They’ve also allowed the campaign to make vital early investments in building a strong ground-game, key staff positions, and digital advertising.

“Unlike my opponent, our campaign is 100% people-powered and rejects any and all money from corporate PACs or lobbyists,” said Parson. “Instead of attending fancy fundraisers with the rich and powerful, I’m focusing our campaign on taking our progressive message to the people. They are hurting everyday and are sick and tired of politics as usual, and I look forward to being their champion in Congress.”

MORE ABOUT REBECCA PARSON

Rebecca Parson is a Tacoma Area Disabilities Commissioner, tenants’ rights organizer, small business owner, and member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

She comes from a line of public servants: her father was a US Foreign Service officer and grandfather a colonel in the US Army. Both took an oath to support and defend the Constitution, and she looks forward to doing the same.

Parson has served as a human rights observer in Mexico and as an AmeriCorps volunteer. She also worked for several years with the International Association of Genocide Scholar and as a substitute teacher. Her experiences have informed her strong commitment to human dignity, equal rights, and building a home for all of us, not just the wealthiest few.

Parson is the first woman and member of the LGBTQ+ community to run for Congress in WA-06. She is the only candidate in this race who has taken the Sunrise Movement’s “No Fossil Fuel Money” pledge, who refuses donations from corporations and lobbyists, and who will fight for:

National rent control

Medicare for All

A Green New Deal

A federal jobs guarantee

Free public pre-K and public college for all; cancellation of student debt

Universal free lunch in public pre-K and K-12 schools

Starting salary of $60,000 for all public school teachers

$15 federal minimum wage now (more in high-rent areas)

Abolition of private prisons and detention centers

Just cause for eviction

Ending sub-minimum wage for people with disabilities now

Parson’s rent has risen 16% in the last three years and her health insurance premiums have risen 20% in the last two years. Her policies and lived experience make her the progressive champion this district needs.

Parson is recently endorsed by Our Revolution WA and People’s Policy Project, a national progressive think tank.

Learn more about Rebecca Parson and her campaign here: rebeccaforwa.com. Follow Rebecca on Twitter: @RebeccaforWA