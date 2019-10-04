Chief Mike Zaro takes leadership role in statewide legislative efforts

This week Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro was named co-chair of the Legislative Committee of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC).

In his capacity as co-chair Zaro willo help guide the legislative agenda for the statewide law enforcement agency.

“Chief Zaro is a great addition to the committee leadership,” said Steve Strachan, WASPC executive director. “He will shape the policies for all law enforcement across the state and guide our outreach to all Washington State legislators.”

WASPC was founded in 1963 and consists of executive and top management personnel from law enforcement agencies statewide. With more than 900 members it includes the 39 elected county sheriffs, and 240 police chiefs, as well as the Washington State Patrol, the Washington Department of Corrections, and representatives of several federal agencies.

WASPC is the only association of its kind in the nation combining representatives from local, state, tribal, and federal law enforcement into a single body, working toward a common goal. WASPC’s function is to provide specific materials and services to all law enforcement agencies in the state, members and non-members alike.