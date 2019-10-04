Bates: Emergency lockdown/active shooter drills help build awareness around procedures and test alert systems

TACOMA, Wash. – In an effort to strengthen the college’s emergency preparedness, Bates Technical College will conduct emergency lockdown drills at its three campuses on the dates below.

Monday, Oct. 7, South Campus, 2201 S 78th Street, Tacoma

Wednesday, Oct. 9, Downtown Campus, 1101 S Yakima Ave., Tacoma

Thursday, Oct. 10, Central/Mohler Campus, 2320 S 19th Street, Tacoma

The drills will begin at 10 a.m. and are expected to conclude by 10:30 a.m. The drills are part of a coordinated effort to be proactive in emergencies, enhance campus safety, and ensure employees and students know what to do in an emergency.

These exercises are also designed to build awareness surrounding our lockdown procedures, test college emergency alert systems, and identify areas that need improvement or adjustment. Local law enforcement is aware of the drills. For more information about the emergency exercises, please go to www.batestech.edu/Drill , or contact the college’s Director of Safety and Security Dee Nelons, dnelons@batestech.edu , 253.680.7143.