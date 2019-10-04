Advisory Commission Vacancies in U.P.

Commissioners are citizens who, through their volunteer efforts, play an integral role in the growth and development of their City. Citizens serving on the City’s Commissions apply their unique knowledge and experiences to the issues and the needs of their city and then create ideas, identify resources, and make recommendations toward fulfilling the Council’s Vision.

Applications are currently being accepted from City residents interested in serving on the following commissions:

Parks Advisory Commission

Planning Commission

Public Safety Advisory Commission

The application deadline is November 15, 2019. Please note that late applications will not be considered. Forms are available on-line at CityofUP.com/committees-commissions-and-partners, and at City Hall. For more information contact the City Clerk’s office at 253.460.5427.