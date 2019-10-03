Upcoming Public Safety Classes in U.P.

Every year, residents of U.P. enroll in our Public Safety classes to learn more about how they can keep themselves and our community safe. Please take a look at our upcoming classes and join your friends and neighbors in investing just a few hours in the safety and well-being of our city.
Classes are free and are typically held at the U.P. Police Department Headquarters, 3612 Drexler Dr. W., from 6-8 p.m.
To enroll, simply click on the class name to be directed to the RSVP page.
- Basic Defensive Firearms – Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
- Advanced Defensive Firearms – Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
- Three Days & Beyond – Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
- Hostile Encounters – Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
- Self Defense for Women – Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
Leave a Reply