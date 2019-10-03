Purchasing forum to connect businesses with government contracting experts and opportunities set for Oct. 17

Businesses will learn first-hand how to compete for contracts with local, state, and federal governments at the annual Greater Pierce County Purchasing Forum, presented by Pierce County’s Economic Development Department and City of Lakewood’s Economic Development Department.

This free event takes place Thursday, Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the McGavick Conference Center located on the campus of Clover Park Technical College, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Building 23, in Lakewood. Registration is available online.

The program will be highlighted by a morning keynote from Mr. Vincent Marsh, Director of the Joint Base Lewis-McChord office of Mission and Installation Contracting Command (MICC-JBLM).

Attendees may also join in Q&A sessions with local IT, construction, and small business procurement experts and connect with over 20 government agencies and organizations.

Participants include: American Indian Chamber Education Fund PTAC, City of Lakewood, City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Maritime Puget Sound. Joint Base Lewis McChord, MBDA Tacoma Business Center/City of Tacoma Community & Economic Development, Municipal Research and Services Center-MRSC Rosters, Naval Facilities Engineering Command Northwest, NAVSEA-Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Puget Sound, Pierce County, Pierce Transit, Port of Tacoma, Sound Transit, Tacoma School District, Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Washington Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC), Washington State Department of Enterprise Services, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), Procurement & Materials Management Office.

Register online at www.piercecountywa.gov/forums or for more information contact Sara Garner at 253-798-2335 or sara.garner@piercecountywa.gov.