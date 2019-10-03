Fall is Here – It’s Squeeze Time

The 46th Annual Steilacoom Apple Squeeze is happening on Sunday, October 6 from 10-4. The Squeeze is produced by the Steilacoom Historical Museum to raise funds for its mission to preserve the history of Steilacoom, first town in the state of Washington.

All day there will be music by the bands of Cosmos’ Dream and Country Dave and the Pickin’ Crew! In addition, families can visit a great street fair of hand crafted items. Students of the Anime and Key Clubs from Steilacoom High School will run activities for children. Students from Pioneer Middle School will be helping to fill buckets of apples for the presses as will Girl Scout Troop 4526. Boy Scout Troop #71 will run a press and carry the apple mash into the mash bins by the wheelbarrow load.

McDebbie’s Farm ponies will be giving rides to children from noon to 4:00, and delicious jugs of cider from Lattins Country Cider Mill will be sold. Another way to acquire cider is to press it your self at one of the presses located on Lafayette Street near the Bair Drug & Hardware Store. These presses are owned and brought to the Squeeze by volunteers who love to educate people on how delicious cider is made.

If this sounds like a day of fun, come on down to Lafayette Street in Steilacoom and enjoy yourself! Oh, and top it off with some apple pie and ice cream to get in the harvest spirit. See you there!

Call the Steilacoom Historical Museum at 253-584-4133 for more information.