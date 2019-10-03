Centerforce Joins National Effort to Observe National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Submitted by Centerforce.

Centerforce of Lakewood invites its clients and Lakewood residents with disabilities to participate in National Disability Employment Awareness Month, an annual awareness campaign that takes place each October. The purpose of National Disability Employment Awareness Month is to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities. This year’s theme is “The Right Talent, Right Now.”

The history of National Disability Employment Awareness Month traces back to 1945 when Congress enacted a law declaring the first week in October each year “National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week.” In 1962, the word “physically” was removed to acknowledge the employment needs and contributions of individuals with all types of disabilities. In 1988, Congress expanded the week to a month and changed the name to National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

“Every day, individuals with disabilities add significant value and talent to our workforce and economy,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta. “Individuals with disabilities offer employers diverse perspectives on how to tackle challenges and achieve success. Individuals with disabilities have the right talent, right now.”

Reflecting this year’s theme, throughout the month, Centerforce will be engaging in educating its staff and business partners on disability employment issues and its commitment to an inclusive work culture. These efforts include offering Lakewood residents with disabilities the opportunity to freshen their resumes with the nonprofit’s help. To schedule an appointment, contact Centerforce’s program director Janet Pouvi at 253-426-1868.

“Centerforce is proud to be a part of this year’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month,” said Debby Graham, executive director of Centerforce. “We want to spread the important message that we value all perspectives, including those of individuals with disabilities.”

Employers and employees in all industries can learn more about how to participate in National Disability Employment Awareness Month and ways they can promote its messages — during October and throughout the year — by visiting www.dol.gov/NDEAM.