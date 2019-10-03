Amy Barela Wins Lee Oskar Print at 2019 FAB Fest

The just completed 2019 Film, Art, Book (FAB) fest featured a drawing for an autographed “giclee” print of a Lee Oskar painting from Oskar’s “Dreams We Share” gallery. Oskar, recognized worldwide for his acclaimed harmonica music with rock-soul bands “LowRider” and “War”, donated the print to support this year’s three day FAB event.

FAB drawing winner Amy Barela displays a big smile after winning the Lee Oskar painting titled “Destiny”. Photo by Historical Phil.

Drawing winner was Amy Barela, a member of the U. S. Army at Joint Base Lewis McChord. A thrilled Barela said “I’ve never won anything before, this is absolutely wonderful! Thank You FAB and Lee Oskar.”

Barela has served in the Engineer branch of the Army for 16 years and hails from Los Lunas, NM. Her autographed print titled “Destiny” is from Oskar’s limited edition “Sunsets Collection”. Besides painting, Oskar has several Gold and Platinum recordings and was voted Billboard’s “Instrumental Artist of the Year” in 1976.

Next year’s 2020 FAB is currently set for Oct 2-5 at the Sharon McGavick Center on the campus of Clover Park Technical College.