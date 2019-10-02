U.P.’s Four Corners Coalition Convenes

University Place Mayor Kent Keel recently organized the inaugural meeting of the Four Corners Coalition. The group is comprised of various stakeholders whose municipal boundaries or service areas converge in the Four Corners area at the intersection of South 19th and Mildred streets.

Representatives from the cities of Fircrest, Tacoma and University Place, as well as Metro Parks, the Office of the Governor, Pierce County, Pierce Transit, Sound Transit, Tacoma Community College and the Tacoma Housing Authority joined members of the U.P. City Council and U.P. staff to discuss opportunities and challenges in the area. The goal is to keep the lines of communication open to take advantage of prospects for collaboration should they arise when plans are being developed for the area.

“Given that there are three municipalities that share boundaries at this intersection, it only makes sense that the left hand should know what the right hand is doing,” Keel said. “The opportunities to collaborate on redevelopment plans, transportation and housing options as well as funding opportunities are significant, and we should be looking for every way to work together to maximize the potential for all of us.”

Although this was the first time the group convened, Keel said he was extremely pleased by the strong and positive response he received to the invitation. “Everyone who attended saw the value in sharing information and expressed an interest in continuing the conversation,” he said.