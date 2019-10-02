Scare up some fall fun at the Pierce County Library System

From masks and wizards to guts and mystery, the Pierce County Library System has plenty of tricks and treats to enjoy this fall. Spooktacular events include:

Pacific Science Center: Blood and Guts Exhibits

Explore the systems and organs that keep humans alive and kicking—from skeletons down to nerves and neurons. All ages.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2-3:30 p.m., Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

Murder Mystery Company: 1920s Mafia Marriage-Death of a Gangster

Attend the wedding of the year at the Dunn Speakeasy! In this married to the mob event, two families merge, guaranteeing someone to lose power. Adults only. Contact the library to signup: 253-548-3321.

Friday, Oct. 25, 6-8:30 p.m., Summit Pierce County Library, 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma

People can also pick up a spooky story or a scary movie from the Library to make their Halloween celebration complete. See what’s available at polariscatalog.piercecountylibrary.org/polaris/.

Find more creepy community activities at calendar.piercecountylibrary.org/events.