KBTC’s Northwest Now explores two ballot measures: car tabs and affirmative action

In November, Washington voters will decide on two crucial ballot measures, one potentially lowering the rates of car tabs back down to $30, and the other deciding the fate of affirmative action in our state.

On this edition of Northwest Now, we will hear from Tim Eyman on his car tabs initiative and former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland about why she thinks it’s a bad idea.

Plus, we’ll hear from a major state labor union about why they think affirmative action needs to continue in our state, as well as a local Asian group who are opposed to it.

The Emmy and Telly Award-winning public affairs series Northwest Now airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.