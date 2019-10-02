Fall Cleanup – Oct. 5 & 12

The City of University Place, in conjunction with University Place Refuse and Recycling, is offering you an opportunity to dispose of and/or recycle some unwanted items and yard waste for FREE!

When: Residents NORTH of 40th St W. Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.Residents SOUTH of 40th St W. Saturday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clean-Up Rules: LIMIT: 1 load per household for all items EXCEPT for yard waste only loads

Help us be good neighbors by securing & covering all loads

For safety reasons, children and pets MUST remain in vehicles

City of University Place residents ONLY – Photo I.D. WILL BE REQUIRED

No liquids, paint, or hazardous materials (car batteries are OK)

No loads larger than a regular pickup truck or equivalent small trailer will be allowed

No regular household garbage will be allowed

Residential items only – NO commercial material or loads will be allowed

The size of items cannot exceed 5’ in any direction (except for appliances and furniture)

No fuel tanks, enclosed barrels or drums of any kind. Water heaters and propane tanks are OK

Please separate the following items into the following categories for recycling:

Wood items: clean, unpainted lumber, pallets, etc.

Metal items: scrap steel, appliances, lawn mowers, barbecues, plumbing, etc.

Yard waste: limbs, grass, leaves, other vegetation, no stumps or limbs larger than 4” in diameter

No DIRT, ROCKS, SOD, BLACKBERRIES, SCOTCHBROOM, or OTHER NOXIOUS WEEDS

Tires: with or without rims

Concrete, brick, and stone

Car batteries

Electronic waste: computers, monitors, printers, TVs, laptops, cell phones, cameras, etc.

For more information visit the U.P. Refuse website.