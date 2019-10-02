Fall Cleanup – Oct. 5 & 12

The City of University Place, in conjunction with University Place Refuse and Recycling, is offering you an opportunity to dispose of and/or recycle some unwanted items and yard waste for FREE!
When: Residents NORTH of 40th St W. Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.Residents SOUTH of 40th St W. Saturday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Clean-Up Rules: LIMIT: 1 load per household for all items EXCEPT for yard waste only loads
- Help us be good neighbors by securing & covering all loads
- For safety reasons, children and pets MUST remain in vehicles
- City of University Place residents ONLY – Photo I.D. WILL BE REQUIRED
- No liquids, paint, or hazardous materials (car batteries are OK)
- No loads larger than a regular pickup truck or equivalent small trailer will be allowed
- No regular household garbage will be allowed
- Residential items only – NO commercial material or loads will be allowed
- The size of items cannot exceed 5’ in any direction (except for appliances and furniture)
- No fuel tanks, enclosed barrels or drums of any kind. Water heaters and propane tanks are OK
Please separate the following items into the following categories for recycling:
- Wood items: clean, unpainted lumber, pallets, etc.
- Metal items: scrap steel, appliances, lawn mowers, barbecues, plumbing, etc.
- Yard waste: limbs, grass, leaves, other vegetation, no stumps or limbs larger than 4” in diameter
- No DIRT, ROCKS, SOD, BLACKBERRIES, SCOTCHBROOM, or OTHER NOXIOUS WEEDS
- Tires: with or without rims
- Concrete, brick, and stone
- Car batteries
- Electronic waste: computers, monitors, printers, TVs, laptops, cell phones, cameras, etc.
For more information visit the U.P. Refuse website.
