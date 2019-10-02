Double, Double, Toil And Trouble: Two Charities Partner With Scary Cute Results

Submitted by The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County/Goodwill Olympics & Rainier Region.

TACOMA, WA – There’s no need to cast a spell or consult a crystal ball when it comes to the best place to find the purr-fect Halloween costumes for you and Fluffy or Fido or the best place to find your forever friend. This year, the Humane Society of Tacoma & Pierce County and Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region have joined forces to bring you a Halloween-themed adoption promotion that is sure to bring you more happiness than a giant bag of candy.

Summer (A541426)

Goodwill’s in-house costume experts have turned adoptable dogs and cats into adorable trick-or-treaters that are sure to win over even the scariest pumpkin, zombie, or vampire. When these bewitching stars are adopted, they get to take the costume home with them.

“It’s a great opportunity to help a fellow non-profit, showcase the wide selection of unique and low-cost Halloween finds at Goodwill and find some loving homes for animals in need.” The proceeds from the purchases of all things Halloween at Goodwill help fund their free job training programs and support their mission. “It’s an automatic ‘yes’ when we have a chance like this to support the community and have fun doing it,” said Greg Medlyn, Senior VP of Retail Sales.

Heidi (A540665)

Goodwill will be stopping by the shelter’s Center Street location in Tacoma to snap shots of adoptable dogs and cats in Halloween-themed thrift store finds, resulting in some scary cute photos. The photos, along with adoption IDs will be posted via social media on both the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County’s and Goodwill’s accounts, beginning October 2nd.

“We’re dedicated to “making happy happen” for all of the nearly 10,000 pets the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County cares for each year. Partnering with Goodwill in a fun and festive way is a great opportunity for us to feature deserving adoptable dogs and cats! We’re almost to the end of a busy kitten season and our shelter has been full for quite some time. We hope this encourages people to come down and fall in love with one of our amazing pets,” said Robert Jones, Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County’s Operations Director.

Tommy (A535857)

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. View all adoptable animals at www.thehumanesociety.org.

About the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County:

One of the oldest animal welfare organizations in the nation, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County cares for nearly 10,000 animals every year and maintains multiple humane programs. Dedicated to “Making Happy Happen”, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County works tirelessly to protect animals, support pet owners, and enhance relationships between animals and people. Learn more at www.thehumanesociety.org.

About Goodwill of the Olympics & Rainier Region:

Our vision is that very person has the opportunity to learn, work, and thrive in all aspects of life. Our mission is to help people reach their fullest potential through education, job placement, and career pathway services made possible by community donations, purchases and partnerships. As a unique, nonprofit social enterprise serving 15 counties, Goodwill leverages its thrift store revenue and community support to provide the region’s unemployed with free career path training, life skills education and job placement in a variety of fields. This year Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region is on track to help 8,000 people gain new skills and enhance their quality of life through entry into computer and office, culinary, construction, environmental cleanup, barista, retail, and manufacturing & warehousing careers. These programs are funded through generous financial gifts, public/private grants, business partnerships, and revenue from our 36 thrift stores (including online sales), and salvage/recycle operations. www.goodwillwa.org