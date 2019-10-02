Annie Wright Alumna Laura Bales Joins School to Lead Upper School Admissions

Annie Wright Schools announced that alumna Laura Bales, class of 1985, has joined the organization as the Upper School Admissions Director. Bales will oversee enrollment efforts of 9th-12th grade boys and girls seeking day or boarding options at Annie Wright’s two Upper Schools programs—one for boys and one for girls.

With more than three decades of experience in a variety of senior advancement roles including college admissions, fundraising and communications, Bales brings her passion for education to her alma mater, Annie Wright Schools. Laura’s sons, Eli Dugan ’21 and Seth Dugan ’23, are pioneers of Annie Wright Upper School for Boys that launched in fall 2017. Most recently, she served as the Major Gifts Officer at the Museum of Glass. Prior to that, Bales spent nine years in Singapore where she worked in senior roles for Microsoft and Pearl Consulting, while also serving as a volunteer for Friends of the Museums. Bales received her bachelor’s degree from Whitman College, and a master’s degree from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

“We are thrilled to gain Laura’s valuable experience in supporting and promoting arts and education institutions,” shared Christian G. Sullivan, Head of Annie Wright Schools. “A match-maker at heart, Laura has a long-standing history of helping connect like-minded people, organizations, and projects. Her passion and enthusiasm for education—especially Annie Wright—will serve her and her alma mater very well.”

Founded in Tacoma, Washington, in 1884, Annie Wright Schools serve students from age three through high school. Annie Wright Lower and Middle Schools offer co-ed programs in Preschool through Grade 8, while separate Upper Schools for boys and girls offer day and boarding options in Grades 9 through 12. Annie Wright is proud to be an International Baccalaureate World School. Learn more at www.aw.org.