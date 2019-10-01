Tillicum/American Lake Gardens Holiday Bazaar looking for vendors

Vendors are wanted for the December 7-8 Tillicum/American Lake Gardens holiday bazaar. 20 tables are available. Price is $20 for one table or $35 for two tables. Price is for both days. Contact Claudia Fisher (253-584-1280) for more information.
A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.
Vendors are wanted for the December 7-8 Tillicum/American Lake Gardens holiday bazaar. 20 tables are available. Price is $20 for one table or $35 for two tables. Price is for both days. Contact Claudia Fisher (253-584-1280) for more information.
Leave a Reply