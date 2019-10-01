Tacoma Arts Live’s Professional Regional Theater Kicks Off Season

Tacoma Arts Live’s Professional Regional Theater proudly presents the new lively stage version of the film comedy, Shakespeare in Love by Tom Stoppard, Lee Hall, and Marc Norman. The play opens for a preview night on Thursday, October 17 at 7:30 p.m., and then continues for nine performances October 18 to November 3. Tickets start at $19 and are on sale now.

This stage adaptation of the 1998 film is a romantic piece of historical fiction about the young Will Shakespeare as he struggles to find his inspiration. He meets Viola, who longs to be an actor, and their forged relationship inspires Will’s greatest play, Romeo and Juliet. The story includes Elizabethan themes of gender-bending disguises, mistaken identities, sword fighting, and even the enduring “play-within-a-play” convention. Overall, it delivers a highly adventurous tale of love and humor in Renaissance-era England.

Tacoma Arts Live Regional Theater lets local talent take the stage in Shakespeare in Love. This is the first of four productions thoughtfully chosen by Tacoma Arts Live’s regional theater team with the support of the Theater Angels and Theater Cohorts group. Directed by Chris Nardine, the play is filled with Northwest talent. Cast members are (in alphabetical order by last name):

Lucas Amundson (Wabash)

Victoria Ashley (Viola)

Colleen Bjurstrom (Webster)

Rodman Bolek (Will)

David Breyman (Nol)

Angelica Duncan (Molly, Attendant, Dancer, Wedding)

Rachel Fitzgerald (Nurse)

Spencer Funk (Wessex, Understudy Will)

Joseph Grant (Tilney)

Juliet Hollifield (Mistress Quickly, Waitress, Dancer, Wedding)

Darl Horning (Frees, Robin, Heavy, Dancers)

Roger Iverson (Adam, Boatman, Actor, Proteus)

Will Johnson (Sam)

Mikel Michener (Burbage)

Michael O’Hara (Marlowe)

Kathryn Philbrook (Queen)

Mason Quinn (Lamber, Abraham, Heavy, Guard 1, Catling)

Paul Richter (Ned)

Valerie Ryan-Miller (Kate, Attendent, Dancer, Wedding, Understudy Viola)

Paul Shapiro (Henslowe)

Michael Storslee (DeLessups)

Steve Tarry (Ralph)

Brian Tyrrell (Fennyman)

Andrew Yarbroff (Peter, Barman, Guard, Valentine)

After the final performance on Sunday, November 3, there will be a talk back with the director and cast members following the 3:00 p.m. show.

The 2019-20 Regional Theater lineup also includes Oleanna by David Mamet, Tribes by Nina Raine, and Cowboy vs. Samurai by Michael Golamco. Shakespeare in Love is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.

Tickets to Shakespeare in Love are $19, $29, and $39 and are on sale now. To purchase tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free at 1.800.291.7593, or visit in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District or online at ww.TacomaArtsLive.org.