Strap on your lederhosen and get ready for U.P.’s newest community celebration!

Oktoberfest is coming to Market Square on Oct. 11 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Come out and enjoy genuine German food and entertainment. Sample schnitzel and strudel from the Itty Bitty Schnitty food truck and test your polka skills while moving to a genuine oompah band.

Watch future issues of Headlines for more details about what promises to be another great community event in U.P.