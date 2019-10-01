No Tillicum meeting Thursday, Oct.3

No Tillicum community meeting on Thursday, Oct. 3. Here, however, are the library happenings for the month of October.

Saturdays 10/5; 10/12; 10/19 @ 12:00 PM – Bi-lingual Family Storytime

Bilingual Story Times are offered in Spanish and English. Storytime include art activities, rhymes, singing and finger plays. For families with young children.

Tuesdays 2:00-4:00 – Tech Tuesday

Do you have a question about your smart phone or an app? How about software on your laptop? Each Tuesday through January, tech help will be available on a drop-in basis to assist with anything tech related from navigating the web, beginning computer help, or solving device quandaries.

Saturday, October 26 @ 12:00 PM – Scary Stories Around the Campfire

Families with school age children will enjoy this campfire Storytime event which will include treats, a Halloween craft, and an opportunity to wear a Halloween costume. (Costumes are optional.)

Monday, October 28 @ 12:30 PM – There There Book Discussion

Experience native urban life through a hearty discussion of the Pierce County Reads book There There by Tommy Orange.

Thursday, October 31 from 2:00-5:00 PM – Drop-in Halloween Treats

Drop into the library between 2:00 and 5:00 PM to show off your Halloween costume, take a treat, and have your picture taken.